Hvězdy na hvězdy jsou jako saně. A fanoušci NBA zlobu a hádky hltají

VIDEO: Kevin Love either didn't see Jeff Green sitting there, or just, uh, threw his warmups right on his head... ?? ??:/r/NBA https://t.co/CrDsrrk7LO Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Kevin Love either didn't see Jeff Green sitting there, or just, uh, threw his warmups right on his head... :/r/NBA https://t.co/CrDsrrk7LO