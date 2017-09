Rafa s Rogerem radili přímo na lavičce. Neuvěřitelný zážitek, žasl Thiem

VIDEO: You won't see this at other team competitions, but at #LaverCup bench players are welcome to talk tactics with playing teammates mid-match. https://t.co/j3SS0tW301 Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

You won't see this at other team competitions, but at #LaverCup bench players are welcome to talk tactics with playing teammates mid-match. https://t.co/j3SS0tW301