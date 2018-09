Nové dělo: drzé čelo i mocné tělo. V New Yorku věří, že objevili hvězdu

VIDEO: Kristaps Porzingis had some advice for Kevin Knox, who received a similar New York welcome on draft night. https://t.co/2DRMCGBxtP Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Kristaps Porzingis had some advice for Kevin Knox, who received a similar New York welcome on draft night. https://t.co/2DRMCGBxtP