Když se špatná obrana zhorší. Snad kouč nedostane vyhazov, bojí se James

VIDEO: Russell Westbrook was dropping dimes today, recording a season 20 assists in the @OKCThunder win! #ThunderUp https://t.co/BhAMFMaQwo Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Russell Westbrook was dropping dimes today, recording a season 20 assists in the @OKCThunder win! #ThunderUp https://t.co/BhAMFMaQwo