Thomas odstoupil z Gira. Nepřemožitelný Gaviria je králem spurtů

VIDEO: THANK YOU! @GeraintThomas86? has a special video message for all the amazing fans who have supported him and the team at #Giro100 https://t.co/xZs8lnzFwn Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

THANK YOU! @GeraintThomas86​ has a special video message for all the amazing fans who have supported him and the team at #Giro100 https://t.co/xZs8lnzFwn