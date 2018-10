Trenérský svéráz, který odmítl Čechy, naučil mistry světa chytrosti

VIDEO: Poland?s ???? @PolskaSiatkowka Coach, Vital Heynen on Poland?s win at the #FIVBMensWCH final: "Other coaches have great players, I have a great team, able to play the very best match of the tournament in the Final." #VolleyballWCHs #Volleyball Read m Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Poland’s @PolskaSiatkowka Coach, Vital Heynen on Poland’s win at the #FIVBMensWCH final: "Other coaches have great players, I have a great team, able to play the very best match of the tournament in the Final." #VolleyballWCHs #Volleyball Read more: https://t.co/2tt3VR4u9t https://t.co/pMJoqOQ8OJ