Definitivně jasno, Kreuziger pojede Giro. Ten závod mi je nejblíž, říká

VIDEO: PREVIEW: ?We are not the favourites, but we have two guys who are going to challenge the favourites whenever the opportunity arises.? Our #Giro101 team is now finalised. Find out who will support @SimonYatess & @estecharu. More: https://t.co/o Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

PREVIEW: “We are not the favourites, but we have two guys who are going to challenge the favourites whenever the opportunity arises.” Our #Giro101 team is now finalised. Find out who will support @SimonYatess & @estecharu. More: https://t.co/oEHXLIhgHE https://t.co/t53PoneQd7