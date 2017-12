Lakers složili hold Bryantovi, jeho nástupci potrápili Golden State

VIDEO: #8 and #24 get revealed in the Staples Center rafters and Kobe Bryant speaks to Laker Nation! #Ko8e24 https://t.co/71wRaM3Ggh Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

#8 and #24 get revealed in the Staples Center rafters and Kobe Bryant speaks to Laker Nation! #Ko8e24 https://t.co/71wRaM3Ggh