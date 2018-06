Smith na pranýři. Mohl rozhodnout finále NBA, místo toho zazmatkoval

VIDEO: The final question of the night from the LeBron James postgame presser: Did J.R. Smith know the score? #NBAFinals (via @NBATV) https://t.co/T7uD7DRpeH Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

The final question of the night from the LeBron James postgame presser: Did J.R. Smith know the score? #NBAFinals (via @NBATV) https://t.co/T7uD7DRpeH