Zbláznilo se páže? Jo, od gólů jsem tady, oddechl si florbalista Langer

Battle on! 16 years-old Filip Langer scores his very first World #Floorball Championships goal! (video) After Adam Delong's, the Czechs are now in a 3:2 lead over Switzerland! #WFCPrague #Day4 @ceskyflorbal https://t.co/2pp559oH6J