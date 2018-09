Poker na Vueltě. Uniká Pinot, proč ho nesjíždíte, zlobil se tým Movistar

“I had the feeling of liberation in the last kilometer. I waited a long time for this moment and the last three years have been up and down a lot. Today, I found myself again" - #LaVuelta18 stage 11 winner, @ADM_RossodiBuja. More https://t.co/ILvw4lWbpj : @ChrisAuldPhoto https://t.co/b1XTQkwgah