Chcete do týmu střelce, který nikdy nemine? Kupte si ho od Toyoty

@SHAQ Sir @SHAQ, #CUE aka #JapaneseSepth will do a shooting competition on March 28th at our halftime show. If #CUE wins, he could name you or @StephenCurry30, as a next challenger. He is ready. Are you? #アルバルク東京 #WE #alvarktokyo #Bリーグ @NBA @NBAJPN