Koleno vejpůl a vlastní start-up. Jak Felix objevil štěstí v neštěstí

VIDEO: @satoransky Although Carrick Felix took the ?? this year with some impressive dunks of his own #WizCamp #DCFamily https://t.co/cj414Zt6vF Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

@satoransky Although Carrick Felix took the this year with some impressive dunks of his own #WizCamp #DCFamily https://t.co/cj414Zt6vF