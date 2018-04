Snový debut šedivého střelce. Deset let na farmě za tento večer stálo

VIDEO: You stay on the grind and at the end of your 10th year, you finally get the call. Andre Ingram never stopped persevering and now his @NBA dream is a reality. #ThisIsWhyWePlay #LakeShow https://t.co/1SZhc5SW7k Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

