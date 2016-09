Pódium je pryč, König přijel v neděli do cíle takřka hodinu po vítězi

VIDEO: 54 minutes later the big group arrives to the finish line. The time limit was 31:24. Nobody seemed really worried https://t.co/sWW0HHuz5C Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

54 minutes later the big group arrives to the finish line. The time limit was 31:24. Nobody seemed really worried pic.twitter.com/sWW0HHuz5C