Pátý syn legendy NBA je jaderným inženýrem, i u něj však vítězí basket

VIDEO: Canyon Barry had 2nd-highest max vertical (42.25") at @ProBBallCombine. Then, on first possession of 3-on-3, he did this. (via @codywright7) https://t.co/MKGrQMqTH9 Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Canyon Barry had 2nd-highest max vertical (42.25") at @ProBBallCombine. Then, on first possession of 3-on-3, he did this. (via @codywright7) https://t.co/MKGrQMqTH9